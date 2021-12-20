The United States Should Not Defend Taiwan

Options to deter or respond to Beijing exist, but war shouldn’t be among them

The United States should not fight a war with China over Taiwan. And in the hope of preventing a conflict, it should not commit itself to Taiwan’s defense beforehand. While remaining outwardly ambiguous, it should presume against becoming a belligerent.

This is so for two reasons. The issue is too dangerously war-prone. And while Taiwan’s fate matters, it does not matter enough for U.S. security interests to justify such a great risk. A conflict with China in this matter would likely inflict the very damage that proponents of fighting fear.

Before saying more, my thanks to Elbridge Colby for our exchange over …