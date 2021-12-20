• Whoever said there’s no free lunch never went to a San Francisco Walgreens.

• The Supreme Court heard arguments on December 1 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, to decide the fate of Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and, perhaps, the fate of Roe v. Wade. A decision is unlikely before the end of June. Veterans of Supreme Court cases past know that it is risky to read the tea leaves from questions at argument, but it is hard to see how it could have gone much better for pro-lifers. Nobody seriously defended Roe as a correct reading …