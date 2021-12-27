A Defense of the West

The West is under attack. It faces not only geopolitical challenges, most notably from China, but an ongoing internal crisis of a profound loss of self-confidence. According to the critics, the story of our civilization is fundamentally a tale of oppression, rapine, and woe. This is what is increasingly taught in our schools. But the West — the inheritance of Athens and Jerusalem, of London and Philadelphia — is worth defending. Its economic dynamism, respect for the individual, representative institutions, and art and culture are monumental achievements upon which our way of life depends. Here, in this special issue, we …