A Defense of the West

The West is under attack. It faces not only geopolitical challenges, most notably from China, but an ongoing internal crisis of a profound loss of self-confidence. According to the critics, the story of our civilization is fundamentally a tale of oppression, rapine, and woe. This is what is increasingly taught in our schools. But the West — the inheritance of Athens and Jerusalem, of London and Philadelphia — is worth defending. Its economic dynamism, respect for the individual, representative institutions, and art and culture are monumental achievements upon which our way of life depends. Here, in this special issue, we …
In This Issue
In this special issue, we asked contributors to push back against the critiques of the West, examine the sources of its greatness, and more.
The Glory That Is Greece, the Grandeur That Is Rome
Why classical antiquity matters today.
The Difference Christianity Made
Our world would be unthinkable without the Bible and its interpreters.
From Tribal Warfare to the Managerial State
And in between, the Enlightenment.
A Brief History of Individual Rights
The long road from Athens to America.
The West Didn’t Steal Its Way to Wealth
Liberty and innovation were the keys to the Great Enrichment.
Cultural Appropriation as Civilizational Education
The West draws on the best from everywhere.
We Did Not Cease from Exploration
The Western spirit of venturing beyond the horizon endures today.
Don’t Fire The Western Canon
On our profound bequest from a besieged minority.
When David Met Lisa
In 1503, Michelangelo and Leonardo changed the future of Western art.
Bach, Beethoven, and Other Friends of Mankind
What the great music of the West means to us.
Against ‘World History’
It’s good to study other cultures; that’s not what progressive educators want.
Lead Us Not Out of Civilization
Resist the culture of repudiation.
