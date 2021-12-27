Bach, Beethoven, and Other Friends of Mankind

In 1977, the United States launched two space probes: Voyager I and Voyager II. They carried a “golden record,” containing sounds and images of Earth. That way, if we bumped into some folks out there, they might know something about us — “us” meaning human beings, not just Americans or Westerners.
Carl Sagan, the astronomer and TV host, chaired the committee that decided what to put on the record. Lewis Thomas, another eminent scientist, opined as follows: “I would send the complete works of Johann Sebastian Bach. But that would be boasting.”
In the end, the committee included three pieces by Bach …
Something to Consider
