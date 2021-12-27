Bach, Beethoven, and Other Friends of Mankind

What the great music of the West means to us

In 1977, the United States launched two space probes: Voyager I and Voyager II. They carried a “golden record,” containing sounds and images of Earth. That way, if we bumped into some folks out there, they might know something about us — “us” meaning human beings, not just Americans or Westerners.

Carl Sagan, the astronomer and TV host, chaired the committee that de­cided what to put on the record. Lewis Thomas, another eminent scientist, opined as follows: “I would send the complete works of Johann Sebastian Bach. But that would be boasting.”

In the end, the committee included three pieces by Bach …