Cultural Appropriation as Civilizational Education

The West draws on the best from everywhere

The scientific director of Cana­da’s Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health resigned in early No­vember after she was revealed to have falsely claimed to be a Native American. Carrie Bourassa, who represented herself as a member of the Métis nation, turned out to be of Russian, Polish, and Czech extraction. Bourassa, of course, is one of many ethno-preneurs who in recent years have played this kind of costume drama.

Rachel Dolezal is among the most famous: the white woman who, pretending to be black, rose to become president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Wash. But such cases are now too common …