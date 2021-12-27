Daniel Boone: A Frontiersman in Full

In June 1778, Daniel Boone was being held captive in an Indian village. Sensing that a native attack was brewing against the Ken­tucky stockade that was his home, he cut loose a pony and, despite the warnings of the wife of the Indian chief imprisoning him that there was no way he’d possibly make it the 160 miles back to Boonesborough, took off.

He rode his pony all night until it collapsed the next day. He proceeded on foot. He jumped into every stream he encountered to throw off pursuers. He crossed the Ohio River naked with a makeshift pontoon for …