NR PLUS
Magazine December 27, 2021, Issue

From Tribal Warfare to the Managerial State

By
(Digipub; Kypros/Getty Images)
And in between, the Enlightenment.

We human beings are a suspicious lot. And with good reason: Some of the earliest surviving human remains, such as Kennewick Man and Ötzi, the Iceman of the Alps, seem to have died violent deaths at the hands of other humans, and many other ancient re­mains show signs of traumatic injury and death. In these earliest scenarios, human social organization was little more than that of the clan, or extended family, whose members lived in a manner barely distinguishable from that of a herd or a wolf pack. Membership was absolute but highly circumscribed; nonmembership, as Kennewick and Ötzi probably

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Allen C. Guelzo — Mr. Guelzo is the Senior Research Scholar in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University.

In This Issue

A Defense of the West

Recommended

The Latest