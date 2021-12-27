From Tribal Warfare to the Managerial State

We human beings are a suspicious lot. And with good reason: Some of the earliest surviving human remains, such as Kennewick Man and Ötzi, the Iceman of the Alps, seem to have died violent deaths at the hands of other humans, and many other ancient remains show signs of traumatic injury and death. In these earliest scenarios, human social organization was little more than that of the clan, or extended family, whose members lived in a manner barely distinguishable from that of a herd or a wolf pack. Membership was absolute but highly circumscribed; nonmembership, as Kennewick and Ötzi probably …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.