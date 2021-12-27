From Tribal Warfare to the Managerial State

And in between, the Enlightenment.

We human beings are a suspicious lot. And with good reason: Some of the earliest surviving human remains, such as Kennewick Man and Ötzi, the Iceman of the Alps, seem to have died violent deaths at the hands of other humans, and many other ancient re­mains show signs of traumatic injury and death. In these earliest scenarios, human social organization was little more than that of the clan, or extended family, whose members lived in a manner barely distinguishable from that of a herd or a wolf pack. Membership was absolute but highly circumscribed; nonmembership, as Kennewick and Ötzi probably …