Happy Seasons from Pete, Chasten, Joseph, and Penelope Buttigieg!

By
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Greetings, friends! From Pete and Chasten,
Pete’s back at work (for those who were askin’)
After some family leave for newborns Joe and Penny –
Three months, but for Fox News that’s apparently too many
For any dad, gay or straight. Did you see? They waxed hysteric!
(But wouldn’t a little “dad time” have helped Don Jr. and Eric?)

Chasten’s at home doing his best Mister Mom
Though there’s still a lot of Door Dash dot com,
But that’s the thing to remember, even when the two dads are gay,
They’re still dudes, and most men are just born that way.
Not trying to sound retro or even a bit

China’s oppression of Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kongers, on top of its oppression of the mass of its people, makes it unfit to host the Olympic Games.

