Happy Seasons from Pete, Chasten, Joseph, and Penelope Buttigieg!

Greetings, friends! From Pete and Chasten,

Pete’s back at work (for those who were askin’)

After some family leave for newborns Joe and Penny –

Three months, but for Fox News that’s apparently too many

For any dad, gay or straight. Did you see? They waxed hysteric!

(But wouldn’t a little “dad time” have helped Don Jr. and Eric?)

Chasten’s at home doing his best Mister Mom

Though there’s still a lot of Door Dash dot com,

But that’s the thing to remember, even when the two dads are gay,

They’re still dudes, and most men are just born that way.

Not trying to sound retro or even a bit …