Infamy at Wannsee

The Wannsee Conference was held on the morning of November 20, 1942, in a villa on a grand estate in west Berlin. Reinhard Heydrich, second only to Heinrich Himmler in the hierarchy of the SS, organized the event with the express purpose of reaching what he called “the total solution of the Jewish question in Europe.” This was the formula for genocide. The 15 men present were representatives of Nazi institutions such as the Reich Chancellery, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry for the Occupied Territories, the Propaganda Ministry, and the Office of the Four-Year Plan. All of them were already …