Lead Us Not Out of Civilization

Resist the culture of repudiation

The specter haunting the West today is a self-loathing that is at once nihilistic and fanatical. Yes, friends of ordered liberty must be wary of various forms of political authoritarianism and collectivism. But the more fundamental threat today is that nearly the entire intellectual class in the Western world bristles at the suggestion that we, in the freest, most prosperous, most self-critical societies in the history of the world, have been bequeathed a patrimony that is worth preserving.

They would have us genuflect before the empty abstraction of the “Other” in faraway places, no matter how barbarous and unfree. The Other’s …