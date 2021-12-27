NR PLUS
Magazine December 27, 2021, Issue

Literary Sleuthing

By
A portrait of Noah Webster by James Herring (National Portrait Gallery/Getty Images)
We live in quite an era

Some time ago, I bought a scrap of paper bearing Noah Webster’s handwriting and signature. As a collector of such things, I have a good little stash. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know Webster’s hand pretty well. Occasionally his words, especially when writing people’s names, can be all but indecipherable.

This note was written in 1841, when Webster was 82 years old. Thirteen years before, he had completed his magnum opus — his monumental two-volume American Dictionary of the English Language. By this point he had a significant array of publications to his name, including dictionaries of various sizes, grammar

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

A Defense of the West

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest