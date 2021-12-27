Literary Sleuthing

We live in quite an era

Some time ago, I bought a scrap of paper bearing Noah Webster’s handwriting and signature. As a collector of such things, I have a good little stash. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know Webster’s hand pretty well. Occasionally his words, especially when writing people’s names, can be all but indecipherable.

This note was written in 1841, when Webster was 82 years old. Thirteen years before, he had completed his magnum opus — his monumental two-volume American Dictionary of the English Language. By this point he had a significant array of publications to his name, including dictionaries of various sizes, grammar …