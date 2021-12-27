Oh, it had been a chilly day,
In Petrov’s awe-inspiring town.
With crimson fire, the sun went down
And shadows spread in slow delay.
You touched my chest with scarce a hand,
As poets give the lyre a tease,
To hear submissively the pleas
Of lovers’ passionate demand.
You do not need to see me stare
Unchanging and with prophecy.
Catch what’s behind my poetry,
My proud mouth’s high-and-mighty prayer.
— Anna Akhmatova (1913)
translated by Jennifer Reeser
