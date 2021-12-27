Putting the ‘X’ Back in ‘Xmas’

While I was watching an old movie the other day, the phrase “twelve shopping days till Christmas” floated across my field of listening. How quaint! Once there were days upon which there was no shopping, otherwise known as “Sundays.” When I was growing up in Massachusetts in the Seventies, and not even the 1670s, we had blue laws that closed everything on the seventh day. Around 1979, there began a seasonal exception for the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas period, and I remember frolicking through the lushly decorated Eastfield Mall in Springfield with my family on December Sundays (the only day when my dad …