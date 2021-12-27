Taking a Second Look with Jasper Johns

Philadelphia & New York
The first thing you see is the famous flag. The painting hangs at the entrance to the exhibition devoted to Jasper Johns at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Since the 1950s, when Johns unveiled this secular icon, commentators have thrust their interpretations upon the red, white, and blue image. Is it a statement about Cold War geopolitics? An ironic condemnation of patriotism? A cry for freedom of expression in an era of McCarthyism? A close look reveals an underlayer of newsprint, faintly visible beneath the encaustic that produces a lively texture of visible brushstrokes. The content of …
This article appears as “Flag Man” in the December 27, 2021, print edition of National Review.
