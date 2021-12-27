The Glory That Is Greece, the Grandeur That Is Rome

The ancient Christian apologist Tertullian notoriously once asked, “What hath Athens to do with Jerusalem?” The implication was not only that intellect and culture (Athens) were insignificant when compared with heavenly things (Jerusalem), but that they deserved outright derision. After a few centuries, the Christian tradition answered him, “Quite a lot, actually,” and revived the great corpus of classical learning in the medieval universities, whose dynasty continues uninterrupted to this day in places such as Oxford and Paris. That same tradition has continued right down to the present, embracing not only the WASP aristocracy that classical culture is associated with, …
This article appears as “Living Classics” in the December 27, 2021, print edition of National Review.
