The Law of ‘ . . . or Else’

Buried deep in the House-passed “Build Back Better” bill are a set of climate provisions. One section in particular authorizes the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to award nearly $1 billion in “community climate incentive grants” for state projects that reduce transportation-related emissions. As is usual with such grants, there are strings attached. Authorized funding may not be spent on projects that increase the use of single-occupancy vehicles, and only states that have adopted FHA-approved “carbon reduction strategies” are eligible. Another provision goes further, instructing the FHA to “establish a greenhouse gas performance measure that requires States to set performance targets …
Something to Consider
