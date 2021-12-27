The Power of the Dog’s Unsettled Frontier

In an age of strong ideological pressures, there’s an unusual frisson when a drama sets up a group of archetypes, develops them in what seem at first like very politically predictable ways — and then suddenly takes the story somewhere well outside of the audience’s moral expectations. That’s the case with The Power of the Dog, a historical drama currently being held up as an Oscar front-runner: It plays for a while as a western version of The Shape of Water — the tediously Manichaean Best Picture winner that helped usher in the Age of Woke — only to take …
This article appears as “Unsettled Frontier” in the December 27, 2021, print edition of National Review.
