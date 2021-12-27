• As of this writing, Anne Rice has not risen from her grave. Kind of an off-brand move, really.

• President Biden’s “zero cost” agenda keeps getting more expensive. For months, Democrats from the president on down kept advancing the absurd argument that their multitrillion-dollar social-spending package would be cost-free. Even if all the spending were offset by tax increases, those taxes would be the cost of the law. But the legislation would not meet even Biden’s original “fully paid for” standard. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the version of the legislation passed by the House would add $160 billion …