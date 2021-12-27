The West Didn’t Steal Its Way to Wealth

Let’s be clear ethically. Imperialism, as in South Asia, was very bad. Enslaving people, as in West Africa, was too. So was shooting striking workers, as in Kentucky. There are no excuses for the Opium Wars or King Leopold II in the Congo or the U.S. seizure of the Philippines or Ford’s goons beating up workers at the Battle of the Overpass. Stealing, coercion, murder are evil.
Wealth and its civilization, though, did not depend on the evil. The Left channels Vladimir Lenin in claiming that the West got rich by robbing the poor. And the Right channels Theodore Roosevelt in …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.