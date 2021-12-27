NR PLUS
When David Met Lisa

Michelangelo’s David and Leonardo’s Mona Lisa (David Buffington/Corbis via Getty Images)
In 1503, Michelangelo and Leonardo changed the future of Western art

Of the seminal years in the civilization of the West, 1503 rarely gets a mention, but in codifying and cementing the trajectory of the Renaissance artist it hardly has an equal. During the course of this year in the city-state of Florence, two extraordinary, canon-defining works were being created less than a mile from each other: Michelangelo’s David (1501–04) and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (1503). Michelangelo and Leonardo publicly and disdainfully loathed each other and so had no sense of collaboration. There may seem to be little common ground between the colossal public statue and the diminutive domestic portrait.

Victoria Coates is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy and a principal member of Vi et Arte Solutions LLC. She served as deputy national-security adviser for Middle Eastern and North African affairs in the Trump administration and is the author of David’s Sling: A History of Democracy in Ten Works of Art.

A Defense of the West

