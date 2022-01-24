Build Back Never

Last year was bad for Democrats; this year may be worse

White House chief of staff Ron Klain circulated an op-ed in the days after Christmas whose headline read: “Let’s be honest: 2021 wasn’t all bad.” Nice try. It was a bad year, for Democrats in particular. This year may be worse.

The Democrats began 2021 with the presidency, a 221–213 House majority, and control of a 50–50 Senate. The partisan composition of the federal government remained stable throughout the year, but Republicans made impressive gains in localities and in states. The GOP candidate won the mayoral race in McAllen, Texas, where the population is overwhelmingly Hispanic. Republicans picked up two seats …