Cocktails with Omicron

‘If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.” So the old saying goes, and so went my Christmas. This year, oblivious to what fate had in store, I pulled a full, wild-eyed imitation of Clark Griswold, with plans to host the ultimate good old-fashioned family Christmas: Both sets of grandparents! Two themed trees! Sugar-cookie decorating! A crab-cake night! Friends, here is how far my dedication took me: I bought everyone matching Christmas pajamas.

Sounds magical, right? Wrong. I got the Omicron variant instead. In short, my best-laid plans went kaput.

If you have somehow managed not to get the …