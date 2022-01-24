NR PLUS
Magazine January 24, 2022, Issue

Don’t Look Up Misreads the Times

By
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

The moment when I realized that Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s satire about a decadent society facing a world-ending comet, would fail in its grand ambitions arrived early in the movie, when his story briefly took aim at my employer, the New York Times.

Oh, the newspaper is called the “New York Herald” in the movie, but it’s got my own newspaper’s font and brand and prominence: It’s the first place that the protagonists, a pair of Michigan State scientists — played by Leonardo DiCaprio in amusing middle-aged-dad mode and Jennifer Lawrence in goth-girl camouflage — turn to when their attempt

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Misreading the Times” in the January 24, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Donald Trump is pretty sensible about Covid vaccination, which puts him on the outs with the talk-radio/cable-news consensus.

Recommended

The Latest