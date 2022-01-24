The kook that Keystone State Republicans have been waiting for

Dr. Mehmet Oz may be the perfect Republican candidate for our time: a talk-show host and snake-oil peddler with a throbbing persecution complex, a Fox News hanger-on with a couple of weird religious connections and no real political experience. He is seeking to take over the Senate seat being vacated by Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, an old-school Reaganite conservative who pretty plainly has had enough and who in any case would have had a hard time getting himself reelected after voting to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February.

From Pat Toomey to Mehmet Oz — that would …