Growing Up Bozell

I have a writerly aversion to the word “rollicking.” It’s blurby and promotional and I generally keep my distance. But there are times when it’s indispensable, and the publication of L. Brent Bozell III’s startling book Stops along the Way is one of those times. Bozell, who plays a media scold on television, has written a book that despite its subtitle is neither dogmatic nor even thematic. It’s a collection of rollicking stories.

Most of the stories involve elaborate schemes cooked up by his parents — the charismatic L. Brent (Big Brent) Bozell Jr., an early editor of National Review, and …