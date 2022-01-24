NR PLUS
Magazine January 24, 2022, Issue

Growing Up Bozell

By
Brent Bozell speaks during the “Climate Hustle” panel discussion at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2016. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Stops along the Way: A Catholic Soul, a Conservative Heart, an Irish Temper, and a Love of Life, by L. Brent Bozell III (Post Hill Press, 224 pp., $28)

I have a writerly aversion to the word “rollicking.” It’s blurby and promotional and I generally keep my distance. But there are times when it’s indispensable, and the publication of L. Brent Bozell III’s startling book Stops along the Way is one of those times. Bozell, who plays a media scold on television, has written a book that despite its subtitle is neither dogmatic nor even thematic. It’s a collection of rollicking stories.

Most of the stories involve elaborate schemes cooked up by his parents — the charismatic L. Brent (Big Brent) Bozell Jr., an early editor of National Review, and

Neal B. FreemanNeal Freeman is a former editor of and columnist for National Review and the founding producer of Firing Line.

