NR PLUS
Magazine January 24, 2022, Issue

Hokkaido Sequence

By
Japanese cold liquor ‘Sake’ (takasuu/Getty Images)

Smoke curling around
The uncorked sake bottle.
Winter with a girl.

Lamps illuminate
Limitless prospects of books.
Placid disturbance.

Coming winter breeze
Through the still-green laurel tree.
I am not ready.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Brian J. Buchanan is a writer in Nashville, Tenn. His short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in Crannog, Chronicles, The Westchester Review, Literary Matters, Modern Age, Cumberland River Review, Potomac Review, and elsewhere.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Donald Trump is pretty sensible about Covid vaccination, which puts him on the outs with the talk-radio/cable-news consensus.

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Donald Trump is pretty sensible about Covid vaccination, which puts him on the outs with the talk-radio/cable-news consensus.