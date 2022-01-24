Hokkaido Sequence

Smoke curling around
The uncorked sake bottle.
Winter with a girl.
Lamps illuminate
Limitless prospects of books.
Placid disturbance.
Coming winter breeze
Through the still-green laurel tree.
I am not ready.
