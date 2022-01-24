Artistic Liberties

Hats off to Victoria Coates for her reminder of one of the most glorious times and places in the history of Western civilization (“When David Met Lisa,” December 27). The celebrations of the year 1503 and of the beginnings of the cult of the artist present a fascinating and penetrating look at the attitudes toward both art and artists.

I understand that the article could not be a comprehensive art-history treatise. Nonetheless, if I were to find fault with Coates’s argument, it would be with her suggestion that there is a straight line from Michelangelo and Leonardo to Duchamp. There …