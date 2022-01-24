Miles Davis, Someday and Always

Miles Davis was born in Alton, Ill., on May 26, 1926. A year later, a tornado hit nearby St. Louis. In his autobiography, co-authored with Quincy Troupe, Davis ponders: “Maybe that’s why I have such a bad temper sometimes; that tornado left some of its violent creativity in me. Maybe it left some of its strong winds. You know, you need strong winds to play the trumpet.”

From the late 1940s until his death in 1991 (minus a four-year hiatus in the late 1970s), Davis tore through the musical landscape like, yes, a tornado. He was at the forefront of bebop, …