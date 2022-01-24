People line up for a COVID-19 test in New York City, January 4, 2022. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently tested for COVID-19 and your test results are: NEGATIVE COVID NOT PRESENT. If you are waiting in the clearance tent at a restaurant or other venue, please show this SMS message to the designated authority at the door. If you are a student in grades 3-12, please print out this message and mail it to the Department of Education to receive your official CLASSROOM CLEARANCE in 4-8 weeks. Together we can stop COVID-19. Thank you for keeping NYC safe and healthy. Msg & Data Rates May Apply.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently tested for COVID-19 and your test results were: NEGATIVE COVID NOT PRESENT. Our records indicate that you have entered a restaurant or dining venue and are currently making your choice from among the menu options. NYC HEALTH & WELLNESS TASK FORCE reminds you that OBESITY is a leading risk factor in Serious COVID and COVID hospitalizations and death. Please choose from among the COVIDSmart™ designated menu items.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently tested for COVID-19 and your test results were: NEGATIVE COVID NOT PRESENT. Your COVID-19 test results are now — 23 MINUTES — old and need to be updated. A certified NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps Official is approaching your table at the venue with prepared nostril swabs. Please lean back and allow our representative to briefly penetrate your nostril region. CDC Guidelines and state health procedures require the restaurant or venue to briefly lower a sterile plastic cone over your table while the test results are being tabulated.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently tested for COVID-19 and your test results were: NEGATIVE COVID NOT PRESENT. The plastic cone will now be raised. Our records indicated that you have eaten all the bread in the bread basket. NYC HEALTH & WELLNESS TASK FORCE reminds you that OBESITY is a leading risk factor in Serious COVID and COVID-related hospitalizations and death. For that reason, your DESSERT OPTIONS are being CANCELED in keeping with CDC and local health guidelines.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently returned from the RESTROOM in a restaurant or venue. Our records indicate that the location was recently occupied by a person who tested POSITIVE COVID PRESENT and as part of the KEEPING NYC SAFE AND HEALTHY program you will need to be retested immediately. Please gather your things and return to the clearance tent for further investigation. As a precaution, your table and silverware are being incinerated and you are being assessed a financial penalty for excessive Body Mass Index.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

Our records indicate that you are — 21 DAYS — past due for your required PFIZER VACCINE #3 BOOSTER SECOND DOSE #7. Until you receive this dose and upload the updated vaccine certificate into the Empire State HealthPass database, you will be asked to remain at home and your children will not be allowed back in school. Make your appointment today by calling 877-VAX-4NYC or go to vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.

Hello, this is NYC COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps. Para ver este mensaje en español presione Z.

You recently tested for COVID-19 and your test results were: NEGATIVE COVID NOT PRESENT. Our records indicate that you are waiting for a VENTI LATTE WITH A VANILLA SHOT. Please present this message to the barista to receive your drink. If you are a student in grades 3-12 please print out this message and mail it to the Department of Education to receive your school lunch in 8-12 weeks.