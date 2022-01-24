Swiss Soylent

Soylent Green, a 1973 movie about a hot, overpopulated, ecologically devastated planet, is set in 2022. It’s a downbeat, unhappy movie in which everyone sweats a lot, especially Charlton Heston. He plays a slightly corrupt cop half-heartedly investigating a murder, while sweating, and after some punching and sleuthing and sweating, he uncovers the horrible truth. As he’s led away, he utters the words that stunned audiences and became one of the most famous lines in 20th-century movies.

Luke, I am your father!

No, wait, sorry. It was “Soylent Green is people.” The audience had suspected as much. I mean, we were told …