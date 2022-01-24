NR PLUS
Magazine January 24, 2022, Issue

The 1619 False-History Project

By
(smartstock/Getty Images)
What Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times left out

Imagine a Native American history curriculum that focused entirely on four massacres of Natives by whites — beginning with the first encounter between Spanish conquistadores and the Inca emperor Atahualpa and culminating with Wounded Knee — and never touched on American Indian life before 1491, the many Native military victories, or the roughly 5.2 million Natives alive in the U.S. today. Would anyone see this as truly representative, or useful to students of any race, or worth teaching in the schools?

The 1619 Project, from the New York Times, must face the same questions. The project focuses on casting the era

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “False-History Project” in the January 24, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Wilfred Reilly Mr. Reilly is an associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University and the author of Taboo: 10 Facts You Can’t Talk About.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
Donald Trump is pretty sensible about Covid vaccination, which puts him on the outs with the talk-radio/cable-news consensus.

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Donald Trump is pretty sensible about Covid vaccination, which puts him on the outs with the talk-radio/cable-news consensus.