The Tichborne Claimant

The term “cut to the chase” is currently understood to mean get to the heart of the matter. Originally, it was down-home wisdom from the film-editing room. It meant this: When the movie is winding down, and you’ve run out of plot (when you can’t figure out what to do next), cut back to the chase sequence. Here the bad guy is pursuing, or being pursued by, the good, and, as this is active, you might recapture the audience’s attention and hope you don’t get caught before you roll the credits.

