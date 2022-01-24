• We hope everyone is enjoying the beginning of 2020, Part Three.

• One of the biggest myths in American politics is that the practice of gerrymandering U.S. House districts gives Republicans a huge advantage, but that myth is easily busted. In 2020, when Joe Biden won 51.3 percent of the national popular vote, he also carried 51.5 percent of all U.S. House districts (224 of 435). David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report now observes that redistricting is shaping up in such a way that there will actually be a few more “Biden districts” in 2022 than there were in …