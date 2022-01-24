What, to the Founders, Were America’s Slaves?

Redeeming the ‘promissory note’

On August 28, 1963, at the climax of the March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. The speech he delivered blended different materials — new, old, preacherly improvisation — and a variety of themes. He called for equal voting rights nationwide, and for liberal social policies. “We cannot be satisfied as long as a colored person in Mississippi cannot vote and a colored person in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote.” He iterated his commitment to nonviolence, as if he foresaw the gangsters and visionary crackpots who would …