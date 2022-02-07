“And now I’ll take a few questions. Ron?”
“Mr. President, a lot of Americans are concerned about inflation and the economy, the Russian military moves threatening Ukraine, China, the state of the Covid pandemic right now, and they want to know what your favorite sandwich is. Is it a BLT? Is it a ham-on-rye situation?”
“Steve, I’m so glad you asked that. I guess if I had my druthers I’d go for a turkey, maybe a club-sandwich-type deal. But before I go I need to ask you a question. Why are all of you guys in your underwear? And why do I …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.