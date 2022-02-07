“And now I’ll take a few questions. Ron?”

“Mr. President, a lot of Americans are concerned about inflation and the economy, the Russian military moves threatening Ukraine, China, the state of the Covid pandemic right now, and they want to know what your favorite sandwich is. Is it a BLT? Is it a ham-on-rye situation?”

“Steve, I’m so glad you asked that. I guess if I had my druthers I’d go for a turkey, maybe a club-sandwich-type deal. But before I go I need to ask you a question. Why are all of you guys in your underwear? And why do I …