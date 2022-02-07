A World without Rules

On the fantasy of world order

Much like Covid-19, some bad ideas never disappear. One misbegotten, potentially dangerous idea holds that we live in a “rules-based international order,” or should at least aspire to. At first glance, this notion seems innocuous. In the domestic law of consti­tutional republics, don’t we have “rules-based order”? Why not internationally?

References to the “order” are now ubiquitous, but its meaning remains unclear. Possible definitions abound, since Western diplomats seem determined to mention “rules-based international order” everywhere, in G-7, G-20, U.N., EU, OECD, OSCE — even NATO — communiqués and speeches. It’s as if intoning the words often enough, as in religious …