Alvin Bragg, the Prosecutor Who Won’t Prosecute

You may have the impression that criminal-justice progressives took a big hit in the last election. That’s because the media played up the defeat of the Minneapolis measure to replace that city’s police with a new public-safety department. But while that was a significant victory over the anti-police movement, it wasn’t the only criminal-justice issue on ballots. Nationwide, voting results were mixed. In Austin, Texas, for instance, a measure to undo a slashing of the police-department budget by one-third failed. And more ominously, progressive prosecutors, such as Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, continue to win elections. There are leftist district attorneys in
…
This article appears as “The Prosecutor Who Won’t Prosecute” in the February 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.