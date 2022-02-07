NR PLUS
Magazine February 7, 2022, Issue

Defender of the Dhimmis

By
Catholics gather on Palm Sunday in Damascus, April 14, 2019. (Louai Beshara/Getty Images)
Assad and the Christians of Syria

Recently I was in the city of Hassakeh, Syria, sitting and making small talk with two Syrians, one Kurdish and the other Syriac Christian. The Christian said he would like to invite me to his house but, because he lives in the government-controlled area of the city, he couldn’t. He’d previously had a guest from another Arab country, and the government’s security service immediately knocked on his door, asking who the guest was. As an American journalist without a Syrian visa, I would not be welcome in the government-held part of the city. (Hassakeh is currently divided between the majority

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

The Week

The Week

By
‘If you’re gonna play the game, you’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.’

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

'If you’re gonna play the game, you’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.'