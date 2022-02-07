Friends, and Enemies, of the Russian People

The Russian government shuts down a leading civil-society and human-rights organization

Memorial has been called “the conscience of Russia.” “The keeper of the national memory.” It has also been called an “enemy of the people,” by defenders of the Soviet Union and of the current Russian government. The government has now shut that organization down.

Is Memorial, in fact, an organization? Yes. Or a civil-society group or a foun­dation. But it is also a network, a movement: an archipelago of groups and people, working with a common purpose.

That purpose is twofold: to find out and tell the truth about the past; and to promote democratic values in the present. Obviously, Memorial is …