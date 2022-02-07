George III: The Patriot King

The Declaration of Indepen­dence is an odd document. Or, as Andrew Roberts more pointedly puts it in his important new biography of George III, the Declaration “is simultaneously grotesquely hypocritical, illogical, mendacious and sublime.” The first paragraph took the then-unusual step of declaring the 13 British North American colonies’ independence. The second paragraph perorated on the divinely endowed “unalienable Rights” of all peoples. The rest enumerated the British king’s abuses. Most non-Americans prized the first paragraph — the Declara­tion quickly became the model for others around the world who wished to declare their own independence. Most Ameri­cans have valorized the …