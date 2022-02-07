NR PLUS
Magazine February 7, 2022, Issue

How to Shoulder What Remains

By
Engraving from Virgil’s Aeneid popularized by Annibal Caro, Volume II, Florence, Italy, 1836. (Icas94/De Agostini Picture Library via Getty Images)

Aeneas, more than any, secretly 
Mourned for them all. 
    —Vergil, Aeneid

Why do you haunt us, pious Aeneas,
Archaic hero, my brother?
You who transgressed hell’s hard orders
All to hear your father’s wishes.
Tell me how to, so beleaguered,
Shoulder well what can be salvaged
Of our patrimony’s body,
Even though it’s been beheaded
Like the Baptist Herod hated,
Even though Achilles’ son —
Master mocker, caustic Pyrrhus —
Has trespassed our inner sanctum
Poised to halt the sacrifices.
Hard to pray these Pater Nosters
When our Fathers lock the churches,
Saving Pilate litigation.
Please Aeneas, will you teach us
When to flee and when to build,
How to hate all war but make it
When the holy laws …

Joshua Hren is the founder of Wiseblood Books and co-founder of the MFA at the University of St. Thomas. Joshua’s books include: the novel Infinite Regress; the short-story collections This Our Exile and In the Wine Press; the book of poems Last Things, First Things, & Other Lost CausesMiddle-earth and the Return of the Common Good: J.R.R. Tolkien and Political PhilosophyHow to Read (and Write) Like a Catholic; and Contemplative Realism: A Theological-Aesthetical Manifesto.

