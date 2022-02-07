How to Shoulder What Remains

Aeneas, more than any, secretly
Mourned for them all.
—Vergil, Aeneid
Why do you haunt us, pious Aeneas,
Archaic hero, my brother?
You who transgressed hell’s hard orders
All to hear your father’s wishes.
Tell me how to, so beleaguered,
Shoulder well what can be salvaged
Of our patrimony’s body,
Even though it’s been beheaded
Like the Baptist Herod hated,
Even though Achilles’ son —
Master mocker, caustic Pyrrhus —
Has trespassed our inner sanctum
Poised to halt the sacrifices.
Hard to pray these Pater Nosters
When our Fathers lock the churches,
Saving Pilate litigation.
Please Aeneas, will you teach us
When to flee and when to build,
How to hate all war but make it
When the holy laws …
