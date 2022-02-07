Potter the Profound
In “It’s a Wonderful Festival” (January 24), Jack Butler describes how, during a weeklong festival every December, Seneca Falls in upstate New York assumes the role of another small town in the same region, It’s a Wonderful Life’s Bedford Falls. Jack cites some good evidence that Seneca Falls was indeed the model for the town conjured up by Frank Capra. The festival sounds, well, wonderful. As I read Jack’s lovely account of his visit, however, it occurred to me that George Bailey, not the most imaginative of businessmen, would never have seen the possibilities of cashing in on …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.