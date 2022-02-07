Potter the Profound

In “It’s a Wonderful Festival” (January 24), Jack Butler describes how, during a weeklong festival every December, Seneca Falls in upstate New York assumes the role of another small town in the same region, It’s a Wonderful Life’s Bedford Falls. Jack cites some good evidence that Seneca Falls was indeed the model for the town conjured up by Frank Capra. The festival sounds, well, wonderful. As I read Jack’s lovely account of his visit, however, it occurred to me that George Bailey, not the most imaginative of businessmen, would never have seen the possibilities of cashing in on …