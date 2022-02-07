Stephen Crane’s Life of Fire

Stephen Crane was 24 years old when his masterpiece, The Red Badge of Courage, was published in 1895. The novel — known for its irony, its realistic battle scenes, and its poetic imagery — features Henry Fleming, a protagonist just a few years younger than Crane at the time. The story, about a Union soldier who flees from battle, took on a life of its own and has never gone out of print.
Crane described his book as a study in fear. He had used the Civil War setting to enhance the novel’s emotional impact, which it did. So effective was …
This article appears as “A Life of Fire” in the February 7, 2022, print edition of National Review.
