Terry Teachout Is Dead

Terry was a marvelous, imaginative, confident, honest gentleman. He was also a very opinionated, educated, generous critic. And he had an enormous capacity to maintain his interests and his very high standards . . . high, yet achievable. He wrote about what he actually saw and read and heard, and not just the sort of Platonic ideal of what a work of art could or should be, as reviewers often suggest. He was kind and forthcoming in both his praise and his criticism. Although I hadn’t spent time with him in many years, I consistently read his work with interest …
Something to Consider
