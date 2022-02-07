NR PLUS
Terry Teachout Is Dead

Terry was a marvelous, imagi­native, confident, honest gentleman. He was also a very opinionated, educated, generous critic. And he had an enormous capacity to maintain his interests and his very high standards . . . high, yet achievable. He wrote about what he actually saw and read and heard, and not just the sort of Platonic ideal of what a work of art could or should be, as reviewers often suggest. He was kind and forthcoming in both his praise and his criticism. Although I hadn’t spent time with him in many years, I consistently read his work with interest

Mr. Morris is a choreographer, conductor, and director, and the founder and artistic director of the Mark Morris Dance Group, a dance company based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

‘If you’re gonna play the game, you’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.’

