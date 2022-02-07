The Storied Oxford English Dictionary

Scholars wouldn’t be surprised at the copious literature about lexicography — “the art or practice of writing dictionaries,” as Samuel Johnson defined it in 1755. After all, every scholarly discipline has its technical treatises and learned journals. What might surprise anyone, though, is the number of trade books about the writing of one particular dictionary: the Oxford English Dictionary.

The genre began with K. M. Elisabeth Murray’s Caught in the Web of Words: James A. H. Murray and the Oxford English Dictionary (1977). The author was the chief lexicographer’s granddaughter, who gave us a serious and searching account of how an …