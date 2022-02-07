• We’d always assumed that “suitcase full of wine” was Boris Johnson’s retirement plan.
• As that great American philosopher Kenny Rogers famously understood, “If you’re gonna play the game, you’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.” Clearly, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer does not know when to hold ’em, fold ’em, or walk away. If he did, he would have backed away from his quixotic attempt to force a vote on the Democrats’ “voting rights” agenda the moment he learned that neither Kyrsten Sinema nor Joe Manchin was on …
Something to Consider
