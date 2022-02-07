NR PLUS
Magazine February 7, 2022, Issue

The Well-Armed Troll

By
(Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images)
On Vladimir Putin

Someone ought to remind Vladimir Putin that his side lost the last cold war — and in­form him that he is likely to lose this one, too.

Putin is a ridiculous caudillo running a third-rate gangster state with a GDP per capita that is half of Lithuania’s and barely ahead of Kazakhstan’s. His is a country that is in both economic and demographic decline — on its way toward being a “great power” with the demographics of the United Kingdom, the economy of Mexico, and the geopolitical standing of North Korea. But just as criminals are often weak men who are

