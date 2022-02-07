Theories of Joe Biden

There are people in this line of work who can remember where they were when the second vote on the third continuing resolution of 2011 failed thanks to the switch-in time of Gern Blanston, who briefly represented northern South Carolina after the infamous MacGuffin Affair cost Fuzzy Dunlop his seat but before redistricting forced Blanston into a head-to-head matchup with Pierre Delecto.

That ain’t me. I know more than the average civilian, sure, but if you put a gun to my head I couldn’t tell you for certain whether there was a Senate Republican leader between Trent Lott and Bill Frist …