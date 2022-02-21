Benighted Snow

Our first winters in the country, our driveway was plowed by a friend of a friend who did it almost as a lark. A twelve-pack of beer was his price for a season’s work. More people from the city moving up created greater demand, and a more formal mar­ket. We ended up calling on a different friend of a friend, who plows us out in winter and mows us in summer. I do the detailing, raking up the clippings and putting them in the compost in the green months, scraping the ice off the gutters in the white ones.

We have …