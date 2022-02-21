NR PLUS
Magazine February 21, 2022, Issue

Boris the Weak

By
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Parliament in London, England, January 19, 2022. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters)
At 10 Downing Street, the party is just about over

Perhaps no one in British his­tory has suffered such a swift downfall as Boris Johnson. The prime minister, just months ago comfortably sailing to a second election victory, is now possibly the most hated man in the country outside of the prison system. The reversal in fortune is unprecedented: Richard III suffered a pretty sharp drop in the polls after murdering his nephews, but there aren’t many other examples. And all Johnson did was to have some wine-and-cheese parties.

It’s the absurd comic ending perfectly suited to a slapstick career. Johnson laughed his way to Downing Street, charming the public via

Ed West — Mr. West is an author and journalist based in London. He writes the Substack Wrong Side of History.

