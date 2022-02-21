Boris the Weak

Perhaps no one in British history has suffered such a swift downfall as Boris Johnson. The prime minister, just months ago comfortably sailing to a second election victory, is now possibly the most hated man in the country outside of the prison system. The reversal in fortune is unprecedented: Richard III suffered a pretty sharp drop in the polls after murdering his nephews, but there aren’t many other examples. And all Johnson did was to have some wine-and-cheese parties.
It’s the absurd comic ending perfectly suited to a slapstick career. Johnson laughed his way to Downing Street, charming the public via …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.